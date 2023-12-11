Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Acquires 22,175 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises approximately 1.3% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

