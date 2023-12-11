Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 34,951 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $502.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

