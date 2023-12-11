84,779 Shares in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Bought by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned 0.74% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $45.95.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.70 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

