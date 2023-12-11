Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Purchases 9,425 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia comprises approximately 1.2% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 852.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $28.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.8835 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancolombia

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.