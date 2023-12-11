Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys 171,324 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,324 shares during the period. Kyndryl accounts for 3.6% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Kyndryl worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $18.41 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

