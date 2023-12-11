Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Bought by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,051 shares during the period. Bioventus accounts for 1.2% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 1.15% of Bioventus worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bioventus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

BVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.66 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.52.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $120.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

