Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.
Jack in the Box has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.1 %
JACK stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $861,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
