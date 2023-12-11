Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.1 %

JACK stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $861,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.