Kent Lake Capital LLC Takes $10.34 Million Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 820,951 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,000. Veradigm comprises approximately 4.8% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Veradigm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the period.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.78. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.