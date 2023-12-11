Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.7% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Moody’s by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $374.61 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $378.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

