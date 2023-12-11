Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.4 %

WMG stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

