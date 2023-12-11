Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $243.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average of $211.25. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $244.70.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

