Kent Lake Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. InnovAge comprises approximately 4.0% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP grew its position in InnovAge by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in InnovAge by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.19.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

