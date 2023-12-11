Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 865,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADV. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

