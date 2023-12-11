Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Kent Lake Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Yext comprises about 2.6% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Yext by 163.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 231.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Yext by 122.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 134,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $704.72 million, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

