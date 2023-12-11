Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Kent Lake Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment makes up about 1.8% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,708,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402,548 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

