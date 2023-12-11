Kent Lake Capital LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology accounts for about 3.7% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.39% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $313.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.38 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

