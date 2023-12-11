3,500,000 Shares in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Bought by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spire Global by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

SPIR opened at $7.09 on Monday. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Global, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spire Global news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,202.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,839.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

