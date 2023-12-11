Kent Lake Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. ModivCare makes up approximately 1.6% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 19.2% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,406,000 after purchasing an additional 268,707 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after purchasing an additional 294,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Insider Activity at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 204,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $7,153,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,982,751 shares in the company, valued at $104,396,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO L Heath Sampson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 204,379 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $7,153,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,982,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,396,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 333,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,937,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MODV

ModivCare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $39.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $555.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $686.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.12 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.