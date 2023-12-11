Hedera Price Reaches $0.0706 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $98.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00023289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001201 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,010 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,848,010.14755 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07118693 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $100,634,113.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.