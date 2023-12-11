The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,010 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after buying an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Get Our Latest Report on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.