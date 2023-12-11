JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 155,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPM opened at $158.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.18. The firm has a market cap of $459.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

