Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stake Lowered by Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Commercial Vehicle Group makes up about 2.4% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.04% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after buying an additional 313,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,001,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $792,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.76. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

