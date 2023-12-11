Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases 315,710 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3,157,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,710 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

PLTR stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 296.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,272 shares of company stock worth $19,491,977. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

