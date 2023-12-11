Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells $22,323.04 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $22,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $801,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.62 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safety Insurance Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $462,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.