Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 9,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Paychex by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.42 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

