Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 622,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up about 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period.
NYSE:BILL opened at $71.05 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12.
BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.
In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
