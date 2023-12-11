Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 622,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up about 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $71.05 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BILL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.