Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Raised by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 153.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,106 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.1 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

