Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 4.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of -948.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,020 shares of company stock worth $62,171,245. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

