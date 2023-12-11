Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,475 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Cadiz worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 380,961 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 86.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,325 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 778.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $3.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,686.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan P. Kennedy acquired 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,155.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $269,954.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

