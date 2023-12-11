HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $502.04 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.99 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.