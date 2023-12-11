Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 2,549,030 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 0.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,363,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $118.09 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

