Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 5.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Snowflake by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $189.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average is $164.22. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,664.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,664.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,375 shares of company stock valued at $34,502,743. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

