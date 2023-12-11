Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 6.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

TTD opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 227.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

