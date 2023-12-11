Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 127,596 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127,596 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in Constellium by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Constellium by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.75. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.