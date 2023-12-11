Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1,147.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,235 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUM opened at $124.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

