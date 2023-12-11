Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires Shares of 11,112 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,568,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 0.34% of NVR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,268.67 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,519.05 and a 12 month high of $6,538.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,973.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,071.42.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.