Boone Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Boone Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Quanterix accounts for about 4.1% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quanterix by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

QTRX stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

