Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.28 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

