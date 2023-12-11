Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,460,481 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 4.93% of Celanese worth $620,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 1.0 %

Celanese stock opened at $139.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $143.47.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

