Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,140 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fluor worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of FLR opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

