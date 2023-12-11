IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $215.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.