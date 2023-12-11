Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $553.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.43. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $559.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

