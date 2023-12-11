Biglari Capital CORP. Acquires Shares of 519,725 El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Biglari Capital CORP. purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 519,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. El Pollo Loco comprises 0.6% of Biglari Capital CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biglari Capital CORP. owned approximately 1.47% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 566,331 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at $4,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 278,448 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,977.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 210,234 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

