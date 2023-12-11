Boone Capital Management LLC Buys 88,035 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Enovis makes up 9.8% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boone Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Enovis worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENOV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enovis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,235,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

