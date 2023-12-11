Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,460 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Option Care Health worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after buying an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,113,000 after buying an additional 179,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

