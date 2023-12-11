Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $294.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.76 and a 200 day moving average of $283.14. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.