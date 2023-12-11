Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 2.29% of Evolus worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,506,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 554,417 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 11.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 703,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $518,101.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,611.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $12,679,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,381,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $518,101.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,611.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773,311 shares of company stock worth $13,502,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS opened at $9.78 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $559.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

