Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 240.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,492 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $133.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

