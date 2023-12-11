Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 44,336 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,336 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

