Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 78,255 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,816,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $124.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

